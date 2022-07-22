Storm cleanup efforts continue in Wildrose

WILDROSE, N.D. (KUMV) - The rural community of Wildrose continues to clean up the damage left by strong, straight-line winds Monday night.

Residents have spent the last two days cutting down trees and disposing of debris torn apart by 95 mile-per-hour winds. Town officials say many volunteers have come to help in the cleanup effort, which has expedited the process.

“We actually had friends, family, and extended family that actually came into town from Minnesota. People as far as Georgia called asking if they could come up and help,” said Kevin Caraballo, Fire Chief.

Caraballo adds that the community has come together to help one another this week.

“When you have a catastrophe like we had, people come together because we are a community. When people see a need, they come together. You know who your friends are, but in times like this, you know who your family is,” said Caraballo.

More volunteers are working around town Friday as residents in Wildrose prepare for both a wedding and a funeral Saturday.

