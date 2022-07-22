Advertisement

Storm cleanup efforts continue in Wildrose

(kfyr)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILDROSE, N.D. (KUMV) - The rural community of Wildrose continues to clean up the damage left by strong, straight-line winds Monday night.

Residents have spent the last two days cutting down trees and disposing of debris torn apart by 95 mile-per-hour winds. Town officials say many volunteers have come to help in the cleanup effort, which has expedited the process.

“We actually had friends, family, and extended family that actually came into town from Minnesota. People as far as Georgia called asking if they could come up and help,” said Kevin Caraballo, Fire Chief.

Caraballo adds that the community has come together to help one another this week.

“When you have a catastrophe like we had, people come together because we are a community. When people see a need, they come together. You know who your friends are, but in times like this, you know who your family is,” said Caraballo.

More volunteers are working around town Friday as residents in Wildrose prepare for both a wedding and a funeral Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First confirmed case of monkeypox in North Dakota
Drug Seizure
More than $800,000 in illegal drugs seized east of Bismarck
A Florida dad is named a person of interest after his daughters were stabbed and his 4-year-old...
Injured 12-year-old girl walks nearly a mile for help after sister stabbed to death, police say
Tyler Kurtz
Young dad of four survives stroke
Authorities say 37-year-old Derick Amos Madden drove his vehicle into a family as they walked...
Pickup driver hits family in Montana, kills 2 with shotgun

Latest News

Williston Economic Development to provide matching grants for growing childcare providers
Williston Basin School District’s Business Manager files letter of resignation
Heaven's Helpers Closet (701)
Bismarck nonprofit needs more children’s clothing as back-to-school nears
15-year sentence on murder charge in teen’s overdose death in Minot