Stirring up something sweet

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If this week’s heat makes you thirsty for a cool glass of lemonade you will be in luck tomorrow. Lemonade Day helps teach kids how to be young entrepreneurs through operating their own lemonade stands.

Something unique is being stirred up. Alayna Huber is boss her own lemonade stand and she is mixing it up with a special ingredient, cotton candy.

“I put it in my lemonade and stir it,” Huber said.

Lemonade Day helps teach kids how start and operate their own business. They receive a workbook where they can map out their goals.

“They get to learn how to start their business, how to follow through make sure they have partners and get the money that they need and then follow through to have their own business as a lemonade stand,” event coordinator for Bismarck Mandan Chamber of Commerce Maggie Byrd said.

This is Alayna’s first year participating in Lemonade Day and she has special plans for her earnings.

“I wanna save some and I want to donate some money and I’m planning on buying some books and stuff and maybe a trampoline,” said Huber.

There are 31 stands registered and a record high of 580 kids participating in the Bismarck Mandan area.

Alayna’s Cotton Candy Lemonade will be at the Missouri Valley Family YMCA tomorrow.

