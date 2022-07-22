Advertisement

State regulators approve interim electric rate hike for MDU customers

(kfyr)
By Hilary Lane
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - State regulators have approved a temporary electric rate hike for Montana-Dakota Utilities customers. This comes as the group considers a larger, permanent increase.

Back in May, MDU had filed for 12.3% increase in rates.

That means an average residential customer would see their monthly bill increase by about $14.94.

The Public service commission of North Dakota approved a 6.3% hike which means an average residential customer would see their bill go up by $5.09 every month.

MDU hasn’t had a rate increase in five years. State law says the company is entitled it. The public will have time to comment on the permanent increase, but those hearings haven’t been scheduled yet.

