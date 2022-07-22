Stark County first responders do hazmat exercise

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Thankfully, it’s not often hazmat emergencies take place in Stark County. But in the event one happens, first responders want to be ready.

Southwest Grain is a place most people recognize in the county.

Right now, its calm but later Thursday night, there will be multiple emergency scenarios taking place with about 125 first responders.

“Dealing with victims, dealing with hazardous materials,” said Doug Brost, Gladstone Assistant Fire Chief.

Gladstone Fire Department’s Assistant Chief doesn’t know exactly what will happen here. It’s to make the county’s hazmat exercise that much more realistic for participants.

The organizer, Heartland Consulting Group, chose Southwest Grain near Taylor as the location.

“They were wanting to incorporate BNSF and Southwest Grain was willing to let us utilize their facility for the exercise they have the rail,” said Brost.

Brost says the training will be useful experience for area agencies in the event a real emergency takes place.

“Work with other agencies you typically don’t work with, you know, Dickinson Fire Department, rural, we work with them somewhat but dealing with the hazardous part,” said Brost.

After the exercise, the group will talk about how the agencies worked together.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.