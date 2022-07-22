Advertisement

Stark County first responders do hazmat exercise

Stark County first responders
Stark County first responders(KFYR-TV)
By Sara Berlinger
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Thankfully, it’s not often hazmat emergencies take place in Stark County. But in the event one happens, first responders want to be ready.

Southwest Grain is a place most people recognize in the county.

Right now, its calm but later Thursday night, there will be multiple emergency scenarios taking place with about 125 first responders.

“Dealing with victims, dealing with hazardous materials,” said Doug Brost, Gladstone Assistant Fire Chief.

Gladstone Fire Department’s Assistant Chief doesn’t know exactly what will happen here. It’s to make the county’s hazmat exercise that much more realistic for participants.

The organizer, Heartland Consulting Group, chose Southwest Grain near Taylor as the location.

“They were wanting to incorporate BNSF and Southwest Grain was willing to let us utilize their facility for the exercise they have the rail,” said Brost.

Brost says the training will be useful experience for area agencies in the event a real emergency takes place.

“Work with other agencies you typically don’t work with, you know, Dickinson Fire Department, rural, we work with them somewhat but dealing with the hazardous part,” said Brost.

After the exercise, the group will talk about how the agencies worked together.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First confirmed case of monkeypox in North Dakota
Authorities say 37-year-old Derick Amos Madden drove his vehicle into a family as they walked...
Pickup driver hits family in Montana, kills 2 with shotgun
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion
66-year-old man dies in crash
UPDATE: Man dies after two vehicle crash near Epping, ND
Minnesota man in custody after police say K9 sniff revealed hundreds of fentanyl pills

Latest News

Deer Licenses first come, first served
State regulators approve interim electric rate hike for MDU customers
Tyler Kurtz
Young dad of four survives stroke
30th International Legislators forum
The 30th International Legislators forum is being held is Bismarck