Some Bismarck farmer’s markets accept SNAP/EBT cards

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Who doesn’t love fresh summer produce? Fresh fruits and vegetables are available to everyone through Bismarck farmer’s markets that accept SNAP/EBT cards. In Bismarck, there are three markets you can use SNAP benefits.

North Dakota has 14 markets throughout the state, which makes getting fresh North Dakota produce easier.

“But it does also definitely benefit the markets as well. You know it promotes their revenue Which then, in turn, you know, puts more and more money back into the North Dakota economy,” said SNAP Administrator Deborah Kramer.

BisMarket, Capital Farmers Market, and Bismarck Farmers Market all accept SNAP cards in Bismarck. farmers-markets--snap.pdf (nd.gov)

