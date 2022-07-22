Advertisement

Prosecutors won’t file charges in 6-year-old’s death

(Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — Prosecutors have decided not to file any charges in connection with a 6-year-old California girl’s death before the start of Mandan’s July 4th parade.

Mabel Askay of Ventura was in Mandan visiting relatives and was riding on the DK Orthodontics float on the way to the parade staging area about 9 a.m. that morning. She somehow fell off the float and was hit by a tire. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The Mandan Police Department says that investigators haven’t been able to determine why the girl fell, describing her death as “just a pure accident.” Haug said the float was moving at less than 10 mph and the driver did nothing to cause the girl’s fall.

A GoFundMe account set up for the girl’s family has raised nearly $93,000. The family published a notice in the Tribune thanking the Bismarck-Mandan community for its financial support as well as its “prayers and hugs.”

“You held us up while our world crumbled,” the notice read.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First confirmed case of monkeypox in North Dakota
Drug Seizure
More than $800,000 in illegal drugs seized east of Bismarck
A Florida dad is named a person of interest after his daughters were stabbed and his 4-year-old...
Injured 12-year-old girl walks nearly a mile for help after sister stabbed to death, police say
Tyler Kurtz
Young dad of four survives stroke
Authorities say 37-year-old Derick Amos Madden drove his vehicle into a family as they walked...
Pickup driver hits family in Montana, kills 2 with shotgun

Latest News

Team ropers compete at North Dakota State Fair
Stirring up something sweet
Some Bismarck farmer’s markets accept SNAP/EBT cards
Dickinson Public Schools’ ‘Book Corral’ puts new twist on classic bookmobile