ND National Guard in busiest sector of southern border

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A North Dakota lawmaker says the National Guard troops at the southern border are proving to be effective.

In October, about 125 guard soldiers from North Dakota traveled to Del Rio, Texas. Senator John Hoeven has traveled to the southern border several times since then, and he says North Dakota’s troops are in the thick of the border crisis.

“It just shows how important the mission of our Guard is. They are now in the busiest sector on the entire southern border, trying to support what Customs and Border Protection and Border Patrol are doing,” said Senator John Hoeven.

Senator Hoeven also noted how dangerous the job can be. In March, two North Dakota Guard soldiers rescued migrants from drowning while crossing the Rio Grande. The deployment of North Dakota’s Guardsmen is expected to last for about one year in total.

