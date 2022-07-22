Advertisement

ND National Guard in busiest sector of southern border

(kfyr)
By Joel Crane
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A North Dakota lawmaker says the National Guard troops at the southern border are proving to be effective.

In October, about 125 guard soldiers from North Dakota traveled to Del Rio, Texas. Senator John Hoeven has traveled to the southern border several times since then, and he says North Dakota’s troops are in the thick of the border crisis.

“It just shows how important the mission of our Guard is. They are now in the busiest sector on the entire southern border, trying to support what Customs and Border Protection and Border Patrol are doing,” said Senator John Hoeven.

Senator Hoeven also noted how dangerous the job can be. In March, two North Dakota Guard soldiers rescued migrants from drowning while crossing the Rio Grande. The deployment of North Dakota’s Guardsmen is expected to last for about one year in total.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First confirmed case of monkeypox in North Dakota
Drug Seizure
More than $800,000 in illegal drugs seized east of Bismarck
A Florida dad is named a person of interest after his daughters were stabbed and his 4-year-old...
Injured 12-year-old girl walks nearly a mile for help after sister stabbed to death, police say
Tyler Kurtz
Young dad of four survives stroke
Authorities say 37-year-old Derick Amos Madden drove his vehicle into a family as they walked...
Pickup driver hits family in Montana, kills 2 with shotgun

Latest News

Locals looking forward to 2022 State Fair
Fed Reserve
Fed Reserve expected to raise rates again next week
Super Weed
Super weed discovered in another ND county
Team ropers compete at North Dakota State Fair