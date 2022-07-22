Dickinson Public Schools’ ‘Book Corral’ puts new twist on classic bookmobile

DICKINSON, N.D. – There’s nothing better than a good book on a hot summer day.

But sometimes, getting access to a new book can keep kids from reading.

That’s where the good news comes in.

In Dickinson, literacy leaders have found a new, creative way to get kids to pick up a book this summer.

Angela Skaarvold is searching for a good book. She and her twins are regulars at the “Book Corral.”

“It’s really exciting for them to get a book and we’ve been coming weekly and then they want to go right home and read them,” said Skaarvold.

The “Book Corral” is a bookmobile with a new twist.

“We really are promoting family literacy,” explained Rhonda Kraenzel, parent literacy liaison for Dickinson Public Schools.

This bus was gifted to Dickinson Public Schools. Kraenzel gave it her own personal touch.

“‘Rhinestone Rhonda’ is my character. I have a little redneck edge to me,” she said with a laugh.

Five days a week, “Rhinestone Rhonda” parks the “Book Corral” in a different part of town. All these books have been donated or purchased through a grant. What makes the “Book Corral” unique is that the books are free and there’s no checkout process.

“Just take a few books we say three to five per child but who’s counting?” said Kraenzel.

There’s no due date either.

“We want it to be easy,” Kraenzel added.

Instead of returning the books, Kraenzel encourages families to pass them on. The idea is to get more books in the hands of more kids.

“It’s just giving families another way to have access to books without having to spend money,” she said.

And “Rhinestone Rhonda” works hard to make reading fun and to show families it’s something they can do together.

“So much learning so much bonding, relationships are built through not only reading together, but talking about what you’re reading together. And making it fun making it something that children enjoy making it an easy choice,” Kraenzel said.

There’s no doubt, these visits to the Book Corral have made picking up a book the Skaarvold twins’ first choice for summer fun.

The “Book Corral” is a Dickinson Public Schools project, but it’s open to all kids, no matter where they live or go to school.

You’ll find “Rhinestone Rhonda” and the “Book Corral” at a different location around Dickinson five days a week the rest of the summer. The schedule is on Facebook – just search “Lovin’ Literacy for Life.”

