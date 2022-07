MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - More than 3,500 deer licenses are still available for North Dakota’s 2022 gun season.

They will be given out on a first come first served basis starting July 27 at 8 a.m.

Anyone that hasn’t already received a lottery or landowner license is eligible to apply online.

Those that would like to be additional licenses can start Aug. 17.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.