Advertisement

Chad Isaak prosecutor placed on administrative leave

(kfyr)
By Joel Crane
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A high-profile Morton County assistant prosecutor and candidate for Morton County State’s Attorney has been placed on administrative leave.

Gabrielle Goter, who served as the lead prosecutor in the trial of Chad Isaak last summer, was placed on paid leave last month after an employee filed a complaint on June 7th.

Morton County Human Resources Director Wendy Bent said in a statement,

“Morton County is committed to ensuring a positive and proactive culture for our Team Members as well as our constituents.  Our goal is to create a healthy internal environment in order to provide strong and supportive services to our community.”

Bent went on to say that Ms. Goter’s administrative leave is not considered disciplinary in nature. Goter is challenging current State’s Attorney Allen Koppy in the November election for the State’s Attorney position.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First confirmed case of monkeypox in North Dakota
Drug Seizure
More than $800,000 in illegal drugs seized east of Bismarck
A Florida dad is named a person of interest after his daughters were stabbed and his 4-year-old...
Injured 12-year-old girl walks nearly a mile for help after sister stabbed to death, police say
Tyler Kurtz
Young dad of four survives stroke
Authorities say 37-year-old Derick Amos Madden drove his vehicle into a family as they walked...
Pickup driver hits family in Montana, kills 2 with shotgun

Latest News

Dickinson Public Schools’ ‘Book Corral’ puts new twist on classic bookmobile
Storm cleanup efforts continue in Wildrose
Williston Economic Development to provide matching grants for growing childcare providers
Williston Basin School District’s Business Manager files letter of resignation