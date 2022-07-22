Bismarck nonprofit needs more children’s clothing as back-to-school nears

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With the new school year on the horizon, so is back-to-school shopping. But with inflation at a 40-year-high, 75% of parents are stressed about paying for the items they need as their children head back to the classroom.

The financial stress is up 12% from last year, according to a LendingTree survey. That’s one reason that Heaven’s Helpers Closet (701) in Bismarck is looking for more donations of children’s clothing.

The clothing on the racks at Heaven’s Helpers Closet (701) is special to many in the community.

“You’ll get little kids coming in and they will see a shirt that has their favorite character or their favorite sports team on it and they get so excited that they can take something they actually like,” said Lizzy Wood, volunteer at Heaven’s Helpers Closet (701).

The free-to-shop store is not a thrift store. As clothing is dropped off each donor stays for a little while. Donors and volunteers sort and clean the clothes before they’re given to a new home.

“A lot of our shoppers are wearing this stuff right away, so that’s why it is so cool that our donors are willing to do that for us. Come in, sign up for a time, and put their stuff on hangers. We always say come hang out with us, which we mean put your stuff on hanger with us. Help us process it. Get it sized, so we can have an easy time giving it away out front,” said Kim Wood, volunteer at Heaven’s Helpers Closet (701).

While it might look like there’s a lot of clothing available, there’s more need in the community -- especially for kids’ clothes.

“We don’t have any backstock on those. We have racks for them, but usually as soon as you bring those clothes in, they’re hung up and immediately brought out. And some of those clothes will go the same day they’re brought,” said Lizzy Wood.

The closet is in particular need of 2T to 14/16 sized kids’ clothes, new underwear, and socks.

“Even at the end of July we’ve been seeing people coming in looking for kids’ clothing, and we’re not always able to meet all their needs. So that’s really hard on us volunteers who just want to serve and help them find what they need,” said Kim Wood.

Thanks to these donations and volunteers, many more kids will start school wearing something they love.

Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Heaven’s Helpers Closet (701) is hosting a kids’ clothing drive at their location in Bismarck.

