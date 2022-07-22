Bismarck to host 2023 Northwoods League All-Star game

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Northwoods League is celebrating its 30th season in 2023, and two of their newest organizations will be part of the celebration. Bismarck and Traverse City (MI) will be the host cities for the league’s first dual all-star games.

The league is separated into two divisions, the Great Plains Division and the Great Lakes Division. Bismarck will host the Great Plains, Traverse City will host the Great Lakes.

“Having two All-Star games gives cities that geographically would be unable to host a chance to do so, gives more outstanding players visibility, and highlights the depth of talent produced annually in the Northwoods League’s two divisions,” said Northwoods League Chairman, Dick Radatz, Jr.

The Larks will be in their seventh year in 2023.

“Bismarck is honored to host the 2023 Northwoods League All Star Game in the Great Plains Division,” said John Bollinger, Owner/CEO of the Bismarck Larks. “I’m excited for our fans to take part in this amazing event and showcase to the entire league what a SOLD-OUT night is like at historic Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.”

No dates for the all-star games have been announced.

