The 30th International Legislators forum is being held is Bismarck

30th International Legislators forum
30th International Legislators forum(KFYR-TV)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Indigenous federal relations discussions are being held in Bismarck this week as part of the  International Legislators forum.

It includes delegates from Minnesota, Manitoba, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Discussions range from problems within indigenous communities in Canada and The United States to other international and regional issues. People who attended were optimistic the solutions they learned about can be applied to their communities.

“We’re trying to get more action out of what we’ve been talking about, and we will find out a little bit more about resolutions and more about how we can put this to action,” said Larry Luick, Senator District 25.

“The relationships we’re forging and the collaborative conversations that we’ve had are going to inform policy in those areas in January when we, or at least in North Dakota when our legislator comes together again,” said State Representative Gretchen Dobervich.

Minnesota, North and South Dakota, and Manibota were all involved in the 30th annual forum.

