15-year sentence on murder charge in teen’s overdose death in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The courts have ordered a Bismarck man to serve 15 years in prison for his role in the drug overdose death of a teenage girl in Minot in late 2020.

In March, 34-year-old Mark Rodgers pleaded guilty to five charges, including murder, in the victim’s death.

The state and defense came to an agreement on a 30-year sentence on the murder charge, with Rodgers being required to serve half, followed by five years of supervised probation. Sentencing on lesser charges will run concurrent.

Investigators said Rodgers gave the victim a “hot shot” meant to trigger an overdose.

“We’re talking about death by overdose. And already then you have what society thinks is, could be an accident. And the state alleges that this was done with extreme indifference to the value of human life and the defendant has admitted to the death of Jane Doe was under those circumstances,” said Roza Larson, Ward County State’s Attorney.

Rodgers will have to serve at least 85% of the sentence, and must pay more than $8,000 in restitution.

He will receive credit for more than a year and a half worth of time already served.

In court Friday, Judge Stacy Louser declined to hear a potential plea agreement in an unrelated case, where Rodgers is accused of having drugs in a correctional facility. Rodgers has a pretrial conference in that case set for Aug. 10.

