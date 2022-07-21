Urban Harvest is open for its 17th season

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you’re looking to support local artisans and food vendors, Urban Harvest has started its 17th Season. The street fair will be rotating threw six food vendors and 15-20 craft vendors. There are even some young entrepreneurs participating this year.

“My artwork I was thinking about like doing some fruit artwork and doing some stuff where I just do lines threw the stuff,” said Harper Howard.

Urban Harvest is in full swing for the Season, continuing until August 11 every single Thursday.

“I went to Urban Harvest with my mom when I was younger because it was something local, and it was always really fun. It’s a good environment. When I started the good company, I thought it would be fun to beagle to promote it to an outdoor audience,” said Ava Arnt.

The event is held from 11 a.m. -8 p.m., hosting events for the kids in the morning and festivities for all ages throughout the day.

“It’s just really great cause people don’t, and there’s not a lot of vendor opportunities locally. Where they can showcase their talents and showcase their products,” said Stacy Sturm, Vendor Coordinator.

Miss sparkles sang with the children in the morning, and there was live music throughout the day. The vendors range from Ava’s mental health awareness clothing line or Harper’s artwork inspired by fruit, and lots more vendors that will switch out their arts and crafts each week.

