Advertisement

Urban Harvest is open for its 17th season

(kfyr)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you’re looking to support local artisans and food vendors, Urban Harvest has started its 17th Season. The street fair will be rotating threw six food vendors and 15-20 craft vendors. There are even some young entrepreneurs participating this year.

“My artwork I was thinking about like doing some fruit artwork and doing some stuff where I just do lines threw the stuff,” said Harper Howard.

Urban Harvest is in full swing for the Season, continuing until August 11 every single Thursday.

“I went to Urban Harvest with my mom when I was younger because it was something local, and it was always really fun. It’s a good environment. When I started the good company, I thought it would be fun to beagle to promote it to an outdoor audience,” said Ava Arnt.

The event is held from 11 a.m. -8 p.m., hosting events for the kids in the morning and festivities for all ages throughout the day.

“It’s just really great cause people don’t, and there’s not a lot of vendor opportunities locally. Where they can showcase their talents and showcase their products,” said Stacy Sturm, Vendor Coordinator.

Miss sparkles sang with the children in the morning, and there was live music throughout the day. The vendors range from Ava’s mental health awareness clothing line or Harper’s artwork inspired by fruit, and lots more vendors that will switch out their arts and crafts each week.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First confirmed case of monkeypox in North Dakota
Authorities say 37-year-old Derick Amos Madden drove his vehicle into a family as they walked...
Pickup driver hits family in Montana, kills 2 with shotgun
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion
66-year-old man dies in crash
UPDATE: Man dies after two vehicle crash near Epping, ND
Minnesota man in custody after police say K9 sniff revealed hundreds of fentanyl pills

Latest News

Updated reimbursement prices for April 2022 cattle deaths
Burleigh County Dive Team upgrades gear, trains to keep residents across region safe
Vendors prepare for North Dakota Sate Fair
Midwest Murder Podcast returns to Minot