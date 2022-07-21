Vendors prepare for North Dakota Sate Fair

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The state fair vendors are putting up their final touches Thursday before opening Friday.

The fair has been busy. Some vendors are still arriving from all over the U.S. on the final day before opening to the public.

“Scrambling today, but I have my storage boxes just delivered, water and electric hooked up, and pretty soon we’ll be doing Bahama mamas for everyone,” said Dan Denmyer, coco bongos operator.

The inspection team was driving around checking the rides and other businesses making sure everyone is prepared for the thousands of people over the next nine days.

“I think there’s a lot of new stuff to check out at the state fair this year I’d encourage the community to come out, I know many people over the years say oh nothing changed at the fair but this is a great event or our community and the community needs to support it so I encourage everyone to come out and have some fun,” said Shannon Straight, straights concessions owner.

This State Fair has scheduled a lot of new vendors and shows this year you won’t want to miss.

The State Fair runs July 22-30.

