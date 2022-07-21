More than $800,000 in illegal drugs seized east of Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A routine traffic stop on Interstate 94 near Bismarck turned into the seizure of more than $800,000 in illegal drugs.

A state trooper stopped a rental vehicle 13 miles east of Bismarck on Tuesday afternoon. The trooper performed a search of the vehicle after developing probably cause that illegal drugs were located in the vehicle.

The search led to roughly 6 pounds of methamphetamine and 8,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl. Troopers say the street value of the drugs came to $840,000.

Three suspects traveling in the rental car were arrested. 40-year-old Jeremy Standon, 36-year-old Jaron Stone, both of Spokane, Washington, and 44-year-old Chad Anderson of Liberty Lake, Washington, face several drug possession charges with intent to distribute. Anderson was also wanted as a fugitive.

