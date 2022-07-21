Midwest Murder Podcast returns to Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Midwest Murder Podcast returned to town to perform their live show at Atypical Brewery.

The hosts of Midwest Murder say that every time they perform in Minot the crowd gets bigger, and they’ve sold out every time.

“First time for any murder podcast and murder mystery show, apparently it’s very popular right now, but I have not participated in the event,” said Becky Domres, Minot.

Many first-timers, who have never been to a live podcast before took advantage of the questions and answers part of the show.

“Yeah, Midwest Murder Live it’s a storytelling experience. We cover true crimes that have happened here in the Midwest and in the words of our fans we tell these stories with compassion and levity,” said Jonah Lantto, Good Talk Network.

Co-host Dawn Palumbo shares the details of a South Dakota Murder case in 2011, that ended with the execution of Rodney Berget in 2018.

“Every case that we tell, every story that we tell that deserves to be told because they all do, we are always so aware of being respectful to the victims and victim’s families because that’s, unfortunately, the stories we are telling,” said Palumbo.

The Midwest Murder podcast will be back in Minot with a new live episode in September.

