Man convicted in Burleigh County kidnapping, murder loses appeal

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A man convicted in 2012 of a Burleigh County kidnapping and murder has lost an appeal.

A district court judge sentenced John Bridges, now 52, to life in prison without the possibility of parole for forcing another man, Lee Clay, into his van and killing him. Bridges also pleaded guilty to attempted murder and received an additional 40 years for stabbing a correctional officer at the prison in 2013.

Bridges applied for post-conviction relief multiple times, saying he has mental illness and called into question when a psychological evaluation was performed. The lower court dismissed his applications.

Thursday, the appeals court agreed, saying they were filed late -- more than two years after the conviction -- and did not pose issue of facts material to the case.

