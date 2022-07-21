Advertisement

Kevin Forde introduced as new Minot State Director of Athletics

Kevin Forde introduced Wednesday
Kevin Forde introduced Wednesday(KMOT)
By Zachary Keenan
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot State University President Dr. Steven Shirley introduced Kevin Forde to the public Wednesday.

Forde began his duties as the director of athletics Monday.

He replaces Kevin Harmon, who served as the interim director of athletics since Andy Carter resigned in April.

Forde worked in the athletic department at UMary for ten years then joined a consulting firm. There, he assisted with athletic director searches at universities nationwide.

“I need to get out in the community. I think it’s not just myself. It’s not just my job, it’s the athletic administrators’ job, but it’s also the head coaches’ job. We need to get out in the community and build those relationships and build that bridge back. We want to make sure that we’re out there so we can get as much support as we can for Beaver athletics,” said Forde.

Forde and his family are relocating from Bismarck. His two daughters, Isabelle and Addison, attend and play sports at Bismarck High.

