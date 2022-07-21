Advertisement

Former deputy loses appeal in sexual assault case

(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The former McLean and Hettinger County deputy who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy has lost an appeal.

In 2019, Richard Anderson, now 57, was sentenced to five years in prison, with two years suspended, and three years of probation for showing a minor porn and sexually assaulting him while he stayed at his home.

In October 2021, Anderson challenged the constitutionality of his probation conditions, including the condition restricting his use of the internet. He said the conditions violate his First Amendment rights.

The district court rejected Anderson’s arguments because Anderson is not yet on parole. Thursday, the appeals court agreed and rejected Anderson’s appeal.

