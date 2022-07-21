Dickinson Area Chamber of Commerce hosts annual ‘Banquet in a Field,’ hopes to educate about importance of agriculture

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - We’ve all probably been to a banquet dinner.

Most of the time, they’re held in a hotel conference room or similar indoor space.

But once a year, the Dickinson Area Chamber of Commerce hosts an annual outdoor banquet called “Banquet in a Field.”

It is not only a good opportunity to educate people about the importance of agriculture, but also a chance for some local 4-H kids to learn some important communication skills.

Quintavia Polensky has never waited tables before. But on this night, she’s learning the ropes, as she and her fellow 4-H members serve the Dickinson Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual “Banquet in a Field.”

“We’re serving multiple courses to everyone that is here,” said the 16-year-old Polensky.

On the menu: foods made from 15 different commodities grown in North Dakota, including North Dakota raised beef.

For Polensky, it’s a chance to meet new people, and share her passion for agriculture and its value to her community.

“I think it’s really important that city folks know exactly where their food is coming from. It’s not coming from the store,” she said.

That’s the idea behind this event.

“Agriculture is the number one economy in North Dakota,” said Brian Dukart, Dickinson Area Chamber of Commerce ag committee member.

“It is a pillar of our economy in western North Dakota,” added Carter Fong, executive director of the Dickinson Area Chamber of Commerce.

This is the fourth annual Banquet in a Field, and the second time Art Ridl has hosted it at his farm just north of Dickinson.

For Ridl, it’s a chance to talk about farming and to start a conversation about the importance of agriculture.

“This is a way of life for us. It’s not just a job, it’s a total way of life and you have to be committed to it,” said Ridl. “You just get to meet and greet a whole bunch of different people that we do not know from different ways of life. And we can learn about what they do and they come and learn about farming and which is awesome to teach people because there’s a lot of people here that don’t know anything about farming.”

The guest list is limited to 150 people, and it changes every year, giving even more people a chance to learn about agriculture from experts like Ridl and Polensky.

Polensky’s 4-H club will use the money they earned from working at “Banquet in a Field” to help pay for their trip to nationals in Kansas.

