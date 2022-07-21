Dakota College at Bottineau interviewing finalists for new dean

BOTTINEAU, N.D. (KMOT) - Dakota College at Bottineau has narrowed down its search for a new dean to three finalists.

The finalists include:

-Dr. Jill Louters, from Sheyenne, ND, the current superintendent of the New Rockford-Sheyenne school district

-Jeffery Miller, from Kandiyohi, MN, a current dean at Ridgewater College

-Dr. Carmen Simone, from Johnstown, CO, who most recently served as president of Western Nebraska Community College

The candidates have been taking part in campus interviews and tours, along with one-on-one interviews with Minot State University President Dr. Steven Shirley.

Whoever is chosen will take over for Dr. Jerry Migler, who announced earlier this year he would be stepping away to pursue other opportunities.

Migler is serving as interim dean until a permanent one is chosen.

Minot State University officials said they hope to have a decision made by next week.

DCB had an enrollment of 1,163 part-time and full-time students in 2021.

