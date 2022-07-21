Burleigh County Dive Team upgrades gear, trains to keep residents across region safe

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The dive team in Burleigh County works to keep people safe in bodies of water across the region. Not only do they frequently train, but now through a Homeland Security Grant of $57,290 through the North Dakota Division of Emergency Services they’re ready to help more people with new equipment.

As they get ready, divers in Burleigh County put on about 30 pounds of gear. They’re training now, but the practice helps them for the real calls they go on.

“We get a lot of calls for the Missouri River. You get people who drive their cars into the water unintentionally, sometimes intentionally. We get boaters who get stuck,” said Joe Gibbs, Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department Dive Team member.

They’re ready for the most adverse conditions.

“We train in cold weather, underneath the ice, in the river where there is high current and low visibility. We also train in places like McDowell Dam here in Bismarck where there’s no visibility,” said Jeremy Alm, Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department Dive Team leader.

Now upgrades to their buoyancy compensators and weight pockets will help underwater.

“There’s no obstructions on the front of us. So, when we are down at the bottom doing searches it’s important to have as little as possible on our chest area so we can find what we are looking for,” said Alm.

The 10 divers train at least once a month.

“You got to be proficient with what you’re doing. Because if you are underwater it can be life or death if you don’t know what you’re doing,” said Gibbs.

While many calls are to help people on their worst days, dive team members say their job is rewarding.

“I was able to get in and get that person out of the vehicle. And after 25 minutes underwater that outcome is usually not that good, but I am pretty happy to say he came back with a full recovery. That’s a reward,” said Alm.

Experiences like that, make all the training worthwhile.

Over the past few years, the dive team has responded in many places across the region including Devils Lake, Jamestown, Medora, and Grand Forks, as well as Montana and South Dakota.

