Bethel Lutheran Nursing and Rehabilitation Center to build new facility at Williston Square

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Another big project has been announced for the Williston Square Development aimed at supporting local seniors.

Williston Square has restaurants and retail, now city officials say Bethel Lutheran will be building a new skilled and basic care facility on the square’s west end.

The Bethel Lutheran Nursing and Rehabilitation Center has been a part of Williston for 74 years. The staff here have helped many seniors for generations, and now they have an opportunity to provide even better care at a brand-new, state-of-the-art facility.

“It’s probably going to be more expensive to bring what we have up to the state of our facility to be able to provide the care that we strive for. We’d be better off just purchasing a piece of land and building a new facility from the ground up,” said Aaron Schmit, President of the Bethel Board of Directors.

This deal has been four years in the making. The Bethel Foundation has made a purchase agreement with the City of Williston for nearly 19 acres of land located near the corner of 16th Avenue Northwest and 42nd Street West. While the bed capacity of 150 will stay the same, officials say there will be several quality-of-life improvements.

“We have a lot of double rooms in our facility right now. In the new facility you won’t see that, you’ll mostly see single rooms, showers in the rooms as opposed to going down the hallway to take a shower,” said Belinda Moen, Administrator at Bethel.

Williston Square is the land that used to be part of the Sloulin Field Airport. Mayor Howard Klug calls the purchase agreement fair for both sides and is excited to see even more development come from this announcement.

“If there is senior development in there, other businesses such as regional cafes, coffee shops, places for seniors to gather, those kinds of businesses would also want to go into the square so we’d have a big mix of things that seniors could do,” said Klug.

Their vision, officials say, is to create a campus-like facility to give seniors and their families an “at-home” environment.

Plans for this new facility are still in the design phase and there has been no timeline set for when construction might start.

