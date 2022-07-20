Woman sideswiped by alleged Fargo gunman fleeing from police

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Teresa Blotsky was on her way to the gym Tuesday evening waiting at the stoplight at 32nd Ave. S. and 32nd St. S., near Essentia hospital. She says she turned to head westbound on 32nd Ave. when she saw a pickup in her rearview mirrors speeding excessively and driving erratically.

“Then he side-swiped me and I’m like, ‘Oh my god! What happened?!’ Blotsky said. “I couldn’t open the driver door so I had to crawl over and get out of the passenger door.”

Blotsky says she watched two Fargo Police officers try to pull over the pickup, but the pickup once again took off and sped toward the I-29 ramp. She says she then called 911, only for dispatchers to tell her it might be awhile until officers could respond to her accident as police across the metro were responding to an active shooter situation.

Little did Blotsky know it was that alleged active shooter who was responsible for the hit and run on her vehicle as he fled from a S. Fargo apartment complex where witnesses say he fired several shots ot just before 5 p.m.

Blotsky says once an officer was finally able to come take her report, she learned what had happened before and after her accident, as well as who was likely behind the wheel.

Blotsky says her SUV is most likely totaled, but she’s crossing her fingers the mechanics can perform a miracle.

“He hit the driver side in the back, the light is smashed and then where the wheel was, it’s just smashed in,” Blotsky said.

She says while her situation is unfortunate, she knows the outcome could have been much different and is thanking her lucky stars.

“I’m just glad I had an SUV and not a smaller car not knowing what the damages could have been. I mean, I’m not injured. I’m just a little startled, upset sick,” Blotsky said.

