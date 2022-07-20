Sports Spotlight: Badlands Big Sticks

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s common to have a wide array of players join a collegiate summer baseball team, but it’s often narrowed to one region of the country. Jeff Roberts tells us how that is not the case with the Badlands Big Sticks in this week’s Sports Spotlight.

A new league and a new coaching staff for the Badlands Big Sticks this summer felt like a fresh start for the organization. When putting together a team from scratch, no stone will be left unturned.

“Day one it was all my contacts that I know, that I’m close with. Guys all over the country that are coaches, players. A lot of connections being made on top of that. Cold-calling some guys I’ve never talked to before, just networking and trying to get guys up here,” said Cam Johnson, Big Sticks head coach.

“So, it’s about who you know and the more you’re around the game, the more relationships you make with coaches around the country. Even though I coach high school right now, I actually send guys to the next level so I know who’s where and I can make those connections,” said Jordan Price, Big Sticks assistant coach.

With having athletes from all over and a short summer to make an impact, it’s about working with what you’re given.

“Going into it you have to have an open mindset. People come from different backgrounds, different styles, different coaching. Giving them some kind of structure and base to work off of, and individually getting to know each one of them. Because every player we have is so different,” said Price.

“You know I think baseball players love the game so much. Rosters are so big there are always roster spots to fill. Guys are willing to go play wherever. Baseball has a way of connecting people and I’ve played other sports growing up, but I don’t connect with people like I do with baseball,” said Daniel Rivera, Big Sticks pitcher.

Connections that make athletes comfortable enough to move across the county to play. Of the 32 players on the current Big Sticks roster, 18 different states are represented.

“From San Diego, to Wyoming, to Texas, kind of all over. So all them come together. Personalities, lifestyle. It’s really cool to see them react and get to know each other. I think the relationship factor is really cool because when we leave here these guys are going to gain 30-40 new brothers, so I think that’s the coolest thing about it,” said Johnson.

Different areas of the country, different ways to take in the game. Even as coaches, they pick up just as much in a short time.

“I’ve had to do a lot of learning just because now we’re on a very accelerated schedule. It’s like I’ve got to learn everything about this guy about how he reacts, how he soaks in information. It’s been a challenge but it’s been a fun one,” said Johnson.

“Best thing I could probably say is if an opportunity presents itself, it’s probably better if you take it than say, ‘What if?’ in life,” said Rivera.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.