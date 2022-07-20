Rolette County family’s home heavily damaged following overnight storms

ROLETTE COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) – The overnight storms impacted areas across the northern part of North Dakota, from Williams to Rolette County.

The Gunville family, who lives about three miles north of Belcourt, said their home was heavily damaged.

Jayce Gunville was home last night with his mom, and said the winds woke them up during the 3 a.m. hour, and they’ve been up ever since.

Emergency managers and the National Weather Service estimated the straight-line winds to be around 75 mph between 3:42 and 3:52 a.m. Tuesday two miles north of Belcourt.

Fortunately, no one was hurt, but the roof of their home is gone, along with much of their other property.

“Roof’s like completely gone. Total loss on the camper. Our garage that was connected to the house is completely gone,” said Jayce.

Jayce said that they’ll likely be staying in a hotel at least for Tuesday night, while they pick up the pieces.

The Gunville family said they’re getting assistance from the Turtle Mountain Tribal Council, along with the Red Cross.

