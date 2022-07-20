Pro’s Pointer #12: stuck inside

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One of the worst places to be while on a fishing trip is sitting in a hotel room because the weather chased you off of the water. Guess what happened to Johnnie Candle recently?

He was influenced by the saying, “when life gives you lemons, make lemonade” and used it as inspiration for this week’s Pro’s Pointer.

Johnnie Candle, MWC World Walleye Champion & N.D. Fishing Hall of Fame, said: “So, what do you do when you go to Garrison, North Dakota to shoot the next round of Pro’s Pointers and you can’t do it because the weather looks like that outside? Well, I’ll tell you. You start out by putting on your favorite pajama pants, then you get on the world wide web, and you think about what it would be like to be out there shooting tips.

The first thing I look at are fishing reports. Here’s one that says in the Van Hook Arm they’re just smacking the walleye in 10-14 feet of water. Hopefully, we get out there. Then I can pull up the weather to see if I’m ever going to get outside and right now, it’s not looking promising and if you get really bored you can even pull up some reruns of someone you just might have seen once or twice before.”

Next week, instead of being inside and out of the rain, Johnnie is outside and standing in the rain, we’ll show you why.

