Pet cat dies in Bismarck home fire Tuesday night

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Fire Department responded to a home fire Tuesday night.

Firefighters were called to a single family home on the 900 block of Parkview Drive to find the home had heavy fire on the back side of the house.

Six department vehicles and 18 firefighters responded to extinguish the fire, with assistance from Metro Area Ambulance and the Bismarck Police Department.

Heavy fire and smoke damage was reported throughout the home, and while no injuries were reported, one pet cat died in the fire. Firefighters say the cause was determined to be accidental.

