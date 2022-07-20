North Dakota’s lawyers say July 28 abortion ban should stick

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota attorney general’s office says a motion seeking to block enforcement of a so-called trigger law that would shut down the state’s lone abortion clinic should be denied.

The state says the law was administered properly by Attorney General Drew Wrigley. He certified a July 28 closing date shortly after a U.S. Supreme Court opinion overturned Roe v. Wade.

The Red River Women’s Clinic said Wrigley was premature in starting the 30-day countdown under the trigger ban. Rather than ruling on the opinion, the clinic said, Wrigley should have waited until the official judgment was sent to lower courts, which is likely to happen in a few days.

The North Dakota Legislature passed its trigger law in 2007 that made abortion illegal in the state except in cases of rape, incest and the life of the mother. The measure said the ban will go into effect 30 days after the “issuance of the judgment in any decision of the United States Supreme Court which, in whole or in part, restores to the states authority to prohibit abortion.”

The response written by state attorneys Matthew Sagsveen and Courtney Titus said the only condition to shutting down the clinic was whether the U.S. Supreme Court case that effectively reversed federal abortion protections was clear. Wrigley properly construed that case, as well as the trigger language, and properly issued the certification, the state’s document said.

Attorneys for Red River Women’s Clinic did not immediately respond Wednesday to requests for comment.

The motion for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction is part of the clinic’s suit arguing that the state constitution protects a woman’s right to abortion. Clinic director Tammy Kromenaker has said the lawsuit should at least give more time to provide abortion care in North Dakota while she prepares for a possible relocation a few miles away to Moorhead, Minnesota, where abortion remains legal. A GoFundMe page established to help pay for the clinic’s transition has raised close to $1 million.

