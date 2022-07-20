Advertisement

Montana senator continues to promote tourism, gateway communities amid Yellowstone flood cleanup

(kfyr)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Parts of Yellowstone National Park remain closed due to severe flooding last month, but officials in Montana say their gateway communities are still open for business.

Right now, 93 percent of the roads into the park have been fully open, which is why Sen. Steve Daines, R-MT, says it’s important that people still make plans to visit Yellowstone. Gateway communities such as Gardiner and West Yellowstone rely on tourism travel, which was hit hard during the flood.

“Our summer season in Montana is short enough as it is. We need those tourists to show up and spend their money and help those economies,” said Daines.

Daines, along with Sen. Jon Tester, D-MT, and Representative Matt Rosendale have been working together to secure funding toward rebuilding entrances and supporting local cities.

Northern entrance roads through Gardiner and Cooke City remain closed to vehicle traffic, but visitors are allowed to enter on foot.

