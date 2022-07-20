Minot Park Board talks budget schedule, other issues

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Minot Park District now has a schedule for next year’s preliminary budget.

It starts with a special meeting to prepare the preliminary budget scheduled for Aug. 2 at 4 p.m. Board members will have a chance to go over the work so far and give direction to staff on what they’d like to see. They must approve the preliminary budget by Aug. 10.

“Weigh in on the direction you’d like to see this draft go, and that would still give us enough time to finalize the preliminary budget,” said Ron Merritt, director.

They will receive a $210,000 grant for their outdoor trails program. The money will go toward phase two of the work that will improve Minot’s outdoor recreation areas.

The board also moved to give Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a new holiday for park district employees, which brings them in line with city employees.

