Minot girls soccer stars win national championship with club team

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KMOT) – There’s something about Minot athletes and trophies.

Emerson Perrin and Maicee Burke, players on the Minot High girls soccer team, couldn’t attend Monday night’s proclamation at city hall.

They were too busy, winning a national championship with their club team, South Dakota United.

It’s SDU’s second-straight national championship at the U16 Premier Division level.

The team beat Florida Elite 7-0 in the semifinal and the Texas Renegades 5-0 in the title game.

Emerson and Maicee were also major contributors to Minot High’s two-peat run in the spring.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.