Advertisement

Minnesota man in custody after police say K9 sniff revealed hundreds of fentanyl pills

(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A White Bear Lake, Minn., man is in custody after police say he intended to deliver fentanyl in Burleigh County.

Bismarck police say 40-year-old Arnaz Thompson and a source were observed leaving a surveilled area. After a traffic violation, officers stopped an Uber Thompson was in and used a K9 to sniff for drugs.

They say they found 295 fentanyl pills in his suitcase. They say the source was also found to have 30 fentanyl pills in a body cavity. According to court documents the source told police the drugs were from Thompson.

Court documents report the street value of the drugs was about $17,000.

Thompson is in custody on a $75,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene
UPDATE: Man in custody after being shot by NDHP trooper
ND State Capitol
Assistant in North Dakota AG’s office quits after email deletion
Brian Enriquez said he was concerned after watching video of a delivery man collapsing at his...
UPS driver collapsed making delivery in scorching heat
Budweiser Clydesdales arrive in Minot
Budweiser Clydesdales arrive in Minot ahead of North Dakota State Fair
An explosion was reported at the Hoover Dam on Tuesday.
Transformer catches fire at Hoover Dam, leading to explosion

Latest News

Menoken man faces felony charges after police say he pointed loaded gun at three teens
Federal Reserve building
Americans brace for possible looming recession – What you can do to prepare
Bismarck House Fire
Pet cat dies in Bismarck home fire Tuesday night
10PM Sportscast 7/19/2022
10PM Sportscast 7/19/2022