Menoken man faces felony charges after police say he pointed loaded gun at three teens
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Menoken man faces felony charges after police say he pointed a loaded gun at three teens during an argument.
Burleigh County Deputies responded to a 911 hang up call early Tuesday morning. They say teenage witnesses at the scene said 19-year-old Jayden Voigt had threatened to kill them and pointed a loaded gun at them after Voigt had asked them to have sex with him.
Voigt faces two felony terrorizing charges.
He’s scheduled to face a jury in November.
