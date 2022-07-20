Menoken man faces felony charges after police say he pointed loaded gun at three teens

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Menoken man faces felony charges after police say he pointed a loaded gun at three teens during an argument.

Burleigh County Deputies responded to a 911 hang up call early Tuesday morning. They say teenage witnesses at the scene said 19-year-old Jayden Voigt had threatened to kill them and pointed a loaded gun at them after Voigt had asked them to have sex with him.

Voigt faces two felony terrorizing charges.

He’s scheduled to face a jury in November.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.