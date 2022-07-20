Man’s life saved with equipment funded by local farmers

Wolverton, MN (Valley News Live) - Many of us can get caught up in our day to day routines without a second thought. However life can change in an instant.

Tim Buth’s day started like any other. As he went to a grain bin to haul corn with his helper, Paul, he went in to dislodge a chunk of corn when he became stuck with a grim fate closing in around him.

“It just keeps closing in getting a little deeper and I guess my thoughts were am I ever going to get out of here and I guess for a while I thought I wasn’t going to,” said Tim

They used shovels and buckets to try to keep the corn at bay, but things weren’t looking up as it continued to rise up to his chest.

“The percentages for this to turn out the way it did aren’t high on my side. Usually turns out the other way.”

Luckily, responders arrived with life-saving grain bin extraction equipment. Equipment that had been purchased for the Breckenridge fire department by other local farmers in part with the State and Clay/Wilkin Corn and Soybean Growers Association. With that equipment and the hard work of volunteer firefighters, Tim was freed.

“Before you know it I wiggled my way out of the corn. When I got out it was kind of an overwhelming, overwhelming for me because there was probably 40 people down here who started to applaud.”

Tim urges other farmers to slow down and think twice before diving both feet first. Both Tim and his wife, Melanie, said they were blown away by the outpour of support and kind words from friends, family and even strangers.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.