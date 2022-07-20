Man dies after two vehicle crash near Epping, ND

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 66-year old man died at the scene of a two vehicle crash that happened near Epping Tuesday afternoon.

At around 5pm, the 66-year old was driving a pick-up traveling east on 60th Street Northwest. That’s when he met a Peterbilt truck traveling south on 129th Avenue North West. The Peterbilt failed to yield at the intersection and struck the Ford on the driver side.

Names will be released pending notification. The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

