Increased melatonin poisoning in children

By Maiya Fleck
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Melatonin is a natural sleep aid that is sometimes recommended for kids. But it can cause harm. Melatonin poisoning has increased 500% in the last nine years. The CDC has recently released new guidelines raising awareness and new protocols.

Pediatrician Dr. Evan Rogler recommends parents speak with a doctor to see if melatonin is what’s right and safe for their children. Sometimes he says it’s just a matter of adjusting their sleep hygiene.

“And sometimes parents want to solve that problem, and an easy way to do that is by giving them medicine. It’s not always the correct choice, which is why I think talking to a doctor is super important if that’s one of your concerns,” said Rogler.

Effects of melatonin poisoning in children are headaches, dizziness, and abdominal pain.

