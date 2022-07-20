Advertisement

Free workshops in Bismarck for those impacted by cancer

Cancer survivorship workshops
Cancer survivorship workshops(KFYR)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - CHI St. Alexius Health is providing free cancer survivorship workshops. Those who have been touched by cancer are welcome to attend the group.

The sessions are held once or twice a month. The subjects range from learning skin care tips for dry and irritated skin to learning about different headwear, such as wigs and extensions, to yoga.

“You want to take care of the whole patient, the whole person. Whether it’s spiritual, emotional, physical, financial. And people are seeking that information, so that is where we get our team of professionals to come talk about these issues,” said Shawn Morlock, cancer program coordinator.

The next workshop is on August 2 at 6:30 p.m. in the Boniface Auditorium.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ND State Capitol
Assistant in North Dakota AG’s office quits after email deletion
James Vann
Bismarck Police arrest James Vann
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
Michael Baltimore is wanted for murder in the death of a barbershop owner in Pennsylvania.
Man featured on ‘90 Day Fiance’ now on US Marshals most wanted list
Motorcycle patrols in Mandan
Mandan police to hit the streets on motorcycles

Latest News

Narcan
Free Narcan training classes offered in Bismarck
weather 7/19
Evening Weather 7/19/22
roughriders baseball
6PM Sportscast 7/19/22
johnnie candle
Pro’s Pointer #12: stuck inside