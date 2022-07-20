Free workshops in Bismarck for those impacted by cancer

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - CHI St. Alexius Health is providing free cancer survivorship workshops. Those who have been touched by cancer are welcome to attend the group.

The sessions are held once or twice a month. The subjects range from learning skin care tips for dry and irritated skin to learning about different headwear, such as wigs and extensions, to yoga.

“You want to take care of the whole patient, the whole person. Whether it’s spiritual, emotional, physical, financial. And people are seeking that information, so that is where we get our team of professionals to come talk about these issues,” said Shawn Morlock, cancer program coordinator.

The next workshop is on August 2 at 6:30 p.m. in the Boniface Auditorium.

