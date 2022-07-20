Free Narcan training classes offered in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health is hosting free Narcan training sessions for the public. Narcan is the only FDA-approved nasal form of emergency treatment for known or suspected opioid overdose.

This small box contains something that could be the difference between life and death — a dose of Narcan.

“It is so important because we are assisting our first responders. Most of the time, a family or friend or somebody has stumbled upon the individual before the first responders get there,” said Susan Kahler, substance abuse and prevention coordinator.

The free doses of Narcan were funded by a grant received from the North Dakota Department of Human Services. 46 people were educated and trained on using Narcan on Tuesday. They also received bags with two doses.

“To learn what they are educating for the public and it was a very helpful education and demonstration and received a kit of Narcan,” attendee Julie Landsiedel said.

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health has started an initiative to put Narcan doses in AED stations. Doctors now can give Narcan doses to those who have been prescribed opioids.

“Make sure that you take that Narcan with you, don’t decline it. If you have a prescription for a narcotic that you’re picking up and the pharmacy offers you the free Narcan please take it just in case,” Landsiedel said.

Administrating Narcan is fairly simple. Just with a push of a button, the nasal spray is released. The next step should be a call to 911.

“Get people trained on Narcan so that if there someone that has an overdose, you’re able to administer it,” Kahler said.

Anyone who is trained in using Narcan can receive more doses at Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health.

Overdose deaths in North Dakota increased from 20 in 2013 to 126 in 2021.

