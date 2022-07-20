Formula shortage continues to leave parents, caregivers dry

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Stores and hospitals are still struggling to stock baby formula. The availability of powdered formula recently fell to the lowest level of this year as thirty percent of infant products are out of stock.

This bottle is being filled with formula but there are many others that are left empty. The baby formula shortage is still leaving parents and caregivers dry.

“It’s been stressful, I mean I always tell the parents, you know what we’ll work together, we’ll find it cause if I find formula somewhere I’ll shoot a message right away to my parents, hey I found it here if you need some,” owner of Just Like Home Family Child Care Aimee Jo Martinek said.

First-time mom Jamie Schwartz was pregnant when the shortage began. Unable to produce enough milk to feed her son, River, she thought she was going to have to scavenge for formula. Fortunately, her neighbor overproduced milk and was able to donate to her.

“I was a little worried, but I was hoping that I would be able to avoid that whole situation,” Schwartz said.

Martinek drove as far as Dickinson and Watford City to find formula to provide for her daycare.

She says the hardest part of the shortage is finding the correct formula as the variety of types and brands has been cut short.

“They’re nervous, I mean especially ‘cause I have a couple babies that only tolerate the one kind of formula so I mean if they run out of that, what are they supposed to do,” Martinek said.

However, with help of the community, many people can now find formula or milk to provide to their children.

“It’s nice to see people in the Bismarck-Mandan area coming together, also people donating their breast milk if they have an oversupply which is really cool,” Schwartz said.

Bismarck Mommies is one Facebook group helping find formula for those in need.

According to the Wall Street Journal, there is an average of 11 different formula products on shelves right now compared to 24 from 2018-2021.

