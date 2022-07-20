Advertisement

Former Sabre Dogs infielder drafted by Yankees

Beau Brewer drafted
Beau Brewer drafted(KFYR)
By Zachary Keenan
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The New York Yankees selected former Sabre Dogs third baseman Beau Brewer in the 19th round of the MLB Draft Tuesday.

Brewer played in the Expedition League All-Star Game in his one season in Minot.

Brewer is currently playing with the Savannah Bananas of the Coastal Plain League.

He is the seventh player in Expedition League history to be drafted to the “show,” per the league’s website.

