First confirmed case of monkeypox in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Health confirmed its first case of monkeypox in an individual in the eastern part of the state.

The department said the person likely acquired the disease while traveling out-of-state.

The sample will be send to the CDC for confirmatory testing.

The infected person is currently isolating, and health officials are conducting contact tracing to identify anyone who may be at risk due to close contact.

Those who are considered close contacts will be asked to watch for symptoms of illness and will be offered post-exposure monkeypox vaccination.

On Monday Your News Leader reported that North Dakota received 65 doses of the vaccine, and they would be saved for those who have been exposed or likely exposed to the virus.

Symptoms of monkeypox include flu-like symptoms in the early stages, and most who contract it develop a rash with legions on parts of the body.

Health officials said the illness lasts two to four weeks, and most people get better on their own without treatment.

The virus does not easily spread between casual contact, but can spread through contact with infectious sores and body fluids, respiratory droplets, or contaminated items, such as clothing or bedding.

South Dakota and Minnesota also have confirmed cases. As of July 19, there are no confirmed cases in Montana or Wyoming, according to the CDC.

More information can be found on the NDDoH website or on the CDC website.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.