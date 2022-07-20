Fewer grass fires but the same call volume for Minot Rural Fire

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – This year, North Dakota firefighters have seen far fewer grass fires than they were battling last year, but in Minot, the call volumes didn’t drop.

Last year, North Dakota saw many grassfires like these burning up the countryside because of a drought.

“We were kind of always on the edge wondering what was going to happen. Wind is always a concern and we had the combination of dry and windy last year,” said Darrin Mineke, Minot Rural Fire.

The state broke out of its drought since, and firefighters say they’ve seen far fewer.

“Most of it is because of the moisture, but the other part of it is people are being a lot more careful after last year. We still remind people to call in their controlled burns so we don’t have to come out for no reason, but people have been a lot more cautious with where they’re burning,” said Mineke.

Despite that, Minot’s rural firefighters say they’ve seen a similar call volume this year, well above average.

“I guess we’re responding to a lot more on the medical side, which is a little bit different for us. We just started increasing that with first response, or community response ambulance now,” said Mineke.

It’s a new program that they volunteered for, but it has been keeping them busy.

Staff with Minot Rural say they’ve responded to about 190 calls as of the end of June.

