Enhancements to self-guided tours at ND State Capitol

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you visit the North Dakota State Capitol, you’ll notice enhancements to the self-guided tours. New kiosks were placed in the building on Wednesday.

The kiosks provide additional information and videos about the Capitol. There is one at the main entrance, one on the observation deck, and three on the main level. The kiosks were originally used for COVID-19 screenings and were repurposed for this application.

“We feel that with the kiosks and being able to click and listen or walk around with your phone and listen, you might be able to pick up more details about the Capitol than you would if you just had the brochure,” said Cindy Solberg, tour guide.

Guided tours are given on weekdays at the top of the hour from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on the weekends from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Self-guided tours are welcome anytime the building is open.

