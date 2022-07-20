Energy production returning to pre-blizzard levels in ND

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s energy sector is experiencing both highs and lows, according to the director of the Department of Mineral Resources.

DMR Director Lynn Helms says the drilling rig count in North Dakota is slowly increasing. In the meantime, Helms says he was concerned by the number of rig and well completions in June, which was down more than 30% from the revenue forecast.

“I don’t have a good explanation for that. They were 32% below revenue forecast at only 27 wells completed. It may be a reporting issue; you will recall that we had some significant website problems. So, that may be a reporting issue and that will correct itself as we move forward,” said Helms.

In April, a pair of blizzards curbed production to below a million barrels per day, but per Tuesday’s report, oil production was up 17% from April to May. Lynn Helms expects production will return to pre-blizzard levels by the next report next month.

