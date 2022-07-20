Advertisement

Deadline approaches for pronghorn hunting season

(kfyr)
By Zachary Keenan
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 7:35 PM CDT
MINOT, N.D. - If you want to sign up for the 2022 Pronghorn Hunting Season in North Dakota, the deadline is approaching.

The application deadline is August 3, 2022.

The pronghorn license fee is $30 for ages 16 and older, and $10 for those under the age of 16.

The bow-only portion of the season runs from Sept. 2 through Sept. 25.

For more information on the Pronghorn Lottery visit the North Dakota Game and Fish website.

