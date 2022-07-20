The Dakota Zoo has new updates, including improved river otter exhibit

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – The Dakota Zoo has lots of new updates. From new attractions and the penguins getting let out of quarantine, the summer season is still in full swing.

The new river otter exhibit will be done in late fall, will be doubled in size, and will be more accessible for patrons to view the otters. The old exhibit had issues with patrons dropping items into the otter enclosure, and children had a hard time seeing over the edge.

“We tend to have issues with people climbing on the wall and things of that sort, so it will be nice to have an exhibit all above ground for safety for the public as well. It will just be an overall better set-up for people and the otters,” said Kassie Goforth, carnivore keeper.

The Dakota Zoo also just got a new tiger and is opening up a new takin exhibit.

“So takins are unique animals, they form Mongolia and China. They’re really a unique-looking animal, the best way to describe them. They’re almost the same size as a bison. They look similar to a bison. If you cross them with a mountain goat, you’re getting pretty close to what they look like and how they act,” said Bismarck Zoo Director Terry Lincoln.

Another exciting piece of news is the penguins will be fully out of quarantine in a few days. They were quarantined for bird flu or avian influenza.

“So, it’s a good thing we’re back to normal, and we’re still cautious though with things like penguins are probably pretty susceptible to avian influenza. We still have things like footbaths. We kinda limit who goes into touching sort of situations with them,” said Lincoln.

The animals are also navigating the high summer temperatures a lot better than humans by finding refuge in their habitats.

The Dakota Zoo has also extended its Wednesday hours until 7 p.m., so if you can’t get there during the day, you can stop in for the evening hours. It also hosts special events on Wednesday nights.

