Chinese land deal in Grand Forks draws national attention and concern

By Joel Crane
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFYR) - The Grand Forks Air Force Base is at the center of military operations in the U.S. Just last month, the Base was selected to be used to support a low-Earth-orbit satellite mission which will support U.S. military communications around the world. Now, lawmakers from around the country are raising concerns about a real estate deal that could compromise the security of the base.

China might be interested in getting its hands on technology like this at the Grand Forks Air Force Base.

”The Grand Forks Air Force Base plays a very important role, and will be playing an increasingly more important role in America’s technological warfare. Probably not best to have a Chinese Communist Party investment in close proximity,” said North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer.

Last year, Fufeng USA, the American subsidiary of a Chinese food company, purchased a 370-acre plot of land just outside of Grand Forks to build a corn mill. But its close proximity to the Air Force Base has drawn the attention of lawmakers from across the country.

”Maybe it’s just a corn mill. But it would also provide the potential, at least, for Chinese intelligence to engage in intelligence collection of various kinds, both signals collection or human collection,” said Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas.

Last week, North Dakota’s Senators and Senator Marco Rubio from Florida wrote a letter to the Treasury and Defense Secretaries to review Fufeng’s land deal, citing the company’s reported ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

”It’s a comprehensive review to determine if there’s any issues. Whether it’s security issues, national security issues, or anything else,” said Sen. John Hoeven.

Senator Kevin Cramer hopes if the CFIUS investigation finds that Fufeng’s Chinese ties could compromise the Air Force Base, city leaders will nix the deal. If not, the president could also cancel the deal. As of now construction on the Fufeng site won’t begin for at least several months, and corn milling won’t begin there for at least a couple of years.

Last week, North Dakota's Senators and Senator Marco Rubio from Florida wrote a letter to the Treasury and Defense Secretaries to review Fufeng's land deal, citing the company's reported ties to the Chinese Communist Party.(U.S. Senate & Rubio, Hoeven, and Cramer)

